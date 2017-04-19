Exxon plans to boost shale gas output in Argentina, local official says

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.8% ) plans to ramp up natural gas production from the Vaca Muerta shale play in Argentina's Neuquen province, the provincial governor says.

The governor says he met with senior executives of XOM and its XTO unit in Houston last week during a road show to promote a series of tenders for 56 blocks in the province.

XOM's Vaca Muerta activities will focus on developing gas, driven by an extension of pricing incentives this year through 2021, the governor says, adding that the company will have invested $750M at Vaca Muerta by the end of this year.