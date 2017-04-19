Auto retailers rally after early earnings reports shine

Strong earnings reports from Lithia Motors (LAD +10.6% ) and Genuine Parts Company (GPC +2.5% ) are giving a lift to the broad auto retail sector.

The solid read on demand from the two companies is helping to counterbalance some of the concerns on used car pricing hanging over the sector.

Gainers include Sonic Automotive (SAH +5% ), Group 1 Automotive (GPN +0.1% ), Asbury Automotive Group (ABG +4.8% ), AutoNation (AN +4.3% ), Penske Automobile Group (PAG +3.6% ), Advance Auto Parts (AAP +1.3% ), AutoZone (AZO +1.1% ) and O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY +1.2% ).

Previously: More on Genuine Parts' Q1 (April 19)

Previously: More on Lithia Motors' Q1 (April 19)