Fiber-optics part makers take hit amid concerns of China slowdown

Worries about a slowdown in China are hitting optical networking names today, after similar concerns earlier this year about slowing orders from Chinese equipment makers after a hot 2016.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) is 9% lower today, leading a list of decliners that includes Lumentum (LITE -5.9% ), Emcore (EMKR -2.6% ), Oclaro (OCLR -2.4% ) and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI -1.4% ).

Neophotonics (NYSE:NPTN) -- which UBS says has the biggest exposure to China, at 60% of revenue -- is off 3.4% . Oclaro is next on that list, at 40% of revenue, as is Acacia (NASDAQ:ACIA), down just 0.8% today.

Increasing data-center market revenue may be promising, somewhat mitigating a slowdown in orders from China firms including Huawei and ZTE.