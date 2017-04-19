Chinese group says talks over on bid for Barrick Gold's Kalgoorlie mine

Barrick Gold (ABX -3.9% ) loses a top bidder for its 50% stake in Australia's Kalgoorlie mine, as a Chinese group that was considered a primary contender pulls out citing new capital and acquisition rules in China.

ABX reportedly had been reviewing the financial backing behind a ~$1.3B bid for its stake in the mine by Minjar Gold, a unit of Shanghai-listed Shandong Tyan.