Bulls and shorts continue battle over Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Sizable Altisource Portfolio (ASPS -0.5% ) John Devaney holder - who laid out the bull case on SA earlier this month - updates on lending rates for the shares. They've risen to nearly 118% according to shortside.com, and Interactive Brokers is charging more than 150%.

According to Devaney, an ASPS investor yesterday was offered 130% by a major bank wishing to borrow 250K shares. This particular investor declined, preferring instead to enjoy a continued short squeeze.

Altisource is taking a breather today after a doubling in the stock price since mid-February, but Devaney thinks the stock's got a minimum 50% left as "naked shorts" get forced to buy in.

He also remains bullish on other former Erbey complex names, Ocwen Financial (OCN -0.7% ) and Altisource Residential (RESI -0.7% ). He notes a Fitch piece from yesterday saying the time when Ocwen will again be able to buy MSRs is drawing nearer.

Ocwen and RESI are also beginning to draw more institutional interest, including Lord Abbett, which disclosed more than a 5% stake in Ocwen as of the end of February, and Brown Advisors with a 2.83% stake in RESI as of March 31.