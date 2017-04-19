KBR wins EPC contract from Chevron's Indonesia unit

KBR (KBR -1.3% ) says Chevron (CVX -1.7% ) awarded it a five-year contract for engineering, project and construction management services for operating fields in Sumatra, Indonesia.

KBR says the contract scope includes project and portfolio management, engineering design and construction management for CVX's hydrocarbon production surface facilities at the Minas, Duri and Dumai fields.

Last week, KBR signed a 10-year engineering and procurement services master contract with CVX to provide engineering and procurement services in multiple global locations.

Financial details were not provided for either contract.