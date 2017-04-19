TechnipFMC starts eight-year charter contract for pipe-laying support vessel

TechnipFMC (FTI -1.3% ) closed lower despite news that the Skandi Bzios pipe-laying support vessel, which it jointly owns with DOF Subsea, has started an eight-year charter contract with Brazil's Petrobras (PBR -3.9% ).

Under the joint venture agreement, FTI is responsible for the engineering and management of the flexible pipelay in the ultra-deepwater Brazilian pre-salt area while a DOF subsidiary will manage marine operations.

The Skandi Búzios and the Skandi Açu, which began its charter contract last August, have the most important flexible pipelay tension capacity in the world (650 tons), enabling the installation of large diameter flexible pipes in the ultra-deepwater Brazilian pre-salt area.