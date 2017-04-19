Light guidance sends eBay lower

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) drift lower after the company reports that Q1 gross merchandising volume rose 2% Y/Y to $20.9B vs. $21.0B expected. GMV was up 5% on a currency neutral basis.

The company says it added 2M active buyers across its platforms and now has a total of 169M global active buyers.

GAAP operating margin fell to 24.6% during the quarter vs. 28.7% a year ago.

Looking ahead, eBay sees Q2 revenue of $2.28B-$2.32B vs. $2.32B consensus and FY17 revenue of $9.3B-$9.5B vs. $9.41B consensus.

Previously: eBay beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 19)