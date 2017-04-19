Qualcomm +2.9% after Q2 beats on top, bottom lines

Qualcomm (QCOM -0.1% ) has turned up after hours, +2.9% , after it beat analyst expectations with Q2 revenues and profits.

Revenues rose 8% Y/Y to $6B, flat with the previous quarter, and net income rose 28% from last year (and 12% Q/Q).

Revenues by segment: QCT, $3.68B (up 10%); QTL, $2.25B (up 5%). Earnings before taxes, by segment: QCT: $475M (up 179%); QTL, $1.96B (up 5%).

Growth was solid "especially in the important automotive, networking and IoT growth areas,” says CEO Steve Mollenkopf.

Cash, equivalents and marketable securities were at $28.9B at quarter's end, vs. a year-ago $30B.

Effective annual income tax rate estimated at 17% for the full year, and 13% for Q2 (15% non-GAAP).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $5.3B-$6.1B (ranging from a 12% decline to a 1% gain Y/Y) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.90-$1.15 (22% decline to 1% gain). Analyst consensus is for revenues of $5.91B and EPS of $1.10. Guidance is wide due to uncertainty over possible underpayments from Apple contract manufacturers.

It expects MSM chip shipments of 180M-200M (a 10% decrease to flat) and total reported device sales of $59B-$67B.

Conference call coming at 4:45 p.m. ET.

Filing with press release