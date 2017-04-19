AIG details special charge/gain to be booked in Q1

As a result of a recent decision by the U.K. Ministry of Justice on the Ogden rate, AIG expects to record an increase in prior-year loss reserves of about $100M pretax.

The insurer will also recognize an estimated nominal pretax deferred gain of $2.6B in connection with the Berkshire Hathaway reinsurance deal. Beginning in Q1, AIG will begin amortizing that gain over the expected reinsurance recovery period. Q1 will be a partial quarter of amortization (deal closed on Feb. 3), or about $40M pretax.

Source: Press Release