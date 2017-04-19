Westar Energy takeover by Great Plains denied by Kansas regulator

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) -11.2% AH on news that the Kansas Corporation Commission nixes its merger with Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP).

The KCC votes 3-0 against the $12.2B deal, saying it is not in the best interest of the public, it is too risky and the price is too high.

The companies said the deal would create nearly $2B in efficiencies over the next decade and keep electric rates in check, but critics argued that the combined company would be so economically fragile that regulators would be forced to boost rates for its 1.5M customers in Kansas and Missouri.