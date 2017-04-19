Former U.S. deputy attorney general to be named Volkswagen monitor

The Justice Department reportedly will appoint former deputy attorney general Larry Thompson to serve as independent monitor of Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) under a plea agreement over its diesel emissions scandal.

As deputy attorney general during 2001-03, Thompson led the government-wide corporate fraud task force and oversaw the prosecution of Enron; he also was general counsel at PepsiCo and currently is a lawyer at Finch McCranie.

VW must make reforms and faces a monitor's oversight, according to the plea deal announced in January, and is set to be sentenced to three years' probation on Friday by a federal judge in Detroit.