PTC speeding transition toward subscription services

PTC (PTC +0.9% ) posted a mixed Q2 report where revenue fell slightly short, in part due to a higher-than-expected mix toward subscriptions, and profits beat expectations.

After hours, shares are up 0.8% .

Bookings were $95M, up 11% led by Internet of Things, though CAD and core PLM matched or beat market growth rates, CEO James Heppelmann says. Subscription bookings were 71% of total, vs. a 60% expected.

Revenues rose Y/Y for the first time in nine quarters, he says. The company will advance its transition to subscriptions by offering core Solutions products and ThingWorx platform by subscription only in Americas and Western Europe starting Jan. 1.

For Q3, it's guiding to total revenue of $288M-$293M (below expectations for $295.8M) and EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.24-$0.29 (below a $0.33 consensus). For the full year, it sees total revenues of $1.16B-$1.17B (below an expected $1.176B) and EPS of $1.13-$1.23 (vs. consensus for $1.26).

