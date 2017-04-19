EPA to reconsider rule on emissions from oil and gas operations

The EPA says it will reconsider a rule limiting emissions of methane and other pollutants from oil and gas operations, in the Trump administration's latest attempt to dismantle environmental regulations started under former Pres. Obama.

The American Petroleum Institute and other energy industry groups had petitioned the EPA to reconsider the rule.

The EPA says it will delay the rule's compliance date, which had been June 3, for 90 days as it takes public comments.

ETFs: XLE, VDE, ERX, OIH, ERY, DIG, DUG, BGR, IYE, FENY, FIF, PXJ, RYE, DDG, FXN, CRAK