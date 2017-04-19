With Sinclair-Tribune combo in wings, Dems urge FCC to drop vote

Democrats are pressing the FCC to drop tomorrow's planned vote to change TV station ownership limits, noting today's report of Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +3.1% ) pursuing a bid to buy Tribune Media (TRCO +1.9% ).

That combination would create a local-station owner with a combined market cap of $7.5B. The FCC is looking to reverse a 2016 rule the limits the number of stations some broadcasters can buy.

The vote concerns a plan offered by Chairman Ajit Pai to bring back the "UHF Discount" that lets some stations count only partially against the ownership limit.

Reversing the Obama-era rule could pave the way for more acquisitions, including the Sinclair-Tribune combination.

Station owners moving today: NXST +3.7% ; TGNA +1.4% .