CSX +2.5% as coal shipments help boost earnings

CSX +2.5% AH after comfortably beating Q1 earnings expectations on a 9.5% Y/Y increase in revenues to $2.87B, fueled in part by a 3% rise in coal shipments.

CSX says its intermodal business grew 1% during Q1, while the only segment to retreat during the period was its forest products unit, which contracted 1%.

Same store sales pricing improved 3.9%, reflecting gains across all major markets and led by temporal strength in export coal; overall core pricing gained 7% amid increased fuel recovery and a favorable product mix.

CSX says it is making adjustments throughout the company to improve asset utilization, achieve greater operations efficiency and reduce its cost structure under new CEO Hunter Harrison.