WSJ: Google developing built-in ad blocker for Chrome browser

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is bringing an ad-blocking feature to the mobile and desktop versions of its Chrome browser, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It's still ironing out details, including whether the feature would be enabled by default (if it does indeed come to pass), sources told the WSJ.

But one option could be blocking all ads on sites that had one offending ad, placing a bigger burden on site owners to ensure all advertising meets standards.

The company would rely on the Coalition for Better Ads to determine which ads don't meet the cut, meaning likely blocking for pop-ups, autoplay videos with sound and "prestitial" countdown ads.

Why an ad-blocker from Google, which depends on ad revenue? To block the rapid growth of third-party blockers and to better control the process, according to the report.