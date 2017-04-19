Caterpillar HQ to settle in Chicago suburb Deerfield

Caterpillar (CAT -1% ) is moving its headquarters to suburban Deerfield, Ill., rather than Chicago proper.

The company set plans to move to the Chicago area from its longtime home of Peoria, Ill., in January. And Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel pushed for the company to locate in the city limits.

The new location sports proximity both to a commuter railroad as well as O'Hare International Airport and a smaller regional airport, the company says, giving its employees the chance to live either urban or suburban.