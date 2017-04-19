Datawatch +14% after Q2 beats on top, bottom lines

Analytics firm Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) has jumped 14.1% after hours after posting Q2 earnings where it beat on top and bottom lines as it continued a transition toward a subscription model.

Net loss narrowed to $0.45M; excluding amortization effects, non-GAAP net loss narrowed to $0.2M.

Deferred revenue at quarter's end was $10.1M, up 16% and near a record high. Total bookings were up 24% to $10.03M.

Subscription license bookings of $1.3M is the highest quarterly total so far, and recognized subscription revenue grew 89% to $1M.

Cash and short-term investments were at $27.8M, up from last quarter's $26.3M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

