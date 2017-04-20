Reuters: Buffett likely voted Wells Fargo shares in support of board

Warren Buffett likely already voted his shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) in support of the board's recommendations, Reuters reports hearing from a representative of Buffett.

That backs a Dow Jones report earlier this month that said Buffett was likely to be in line with the board amid a battle where proxy advisers including Institutional Shareholder Services are telling shareholders to withdraw support for many of the directors.

