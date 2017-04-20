Crude rebounds on OPEC comments

Oil fell by around 4% , or $2 per barrel, in Wednesday's trade - its worst day in six weeks - but prices are bouncing back today. Crude futures +1% to $50.92.

Comments by OPEC members, including oil ministers from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, about extending a production cut are helping, but concerns about oversupply and increased shale production continue to weigh on prices.

Crude futures roll to the June contract following today's close.

Previously: Oil tumbles more than 4% (Apr. 19 2017)

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, DWT, OILK, OILX, UWT, WTID, WTIU