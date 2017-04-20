Foot Locker drops after cutting guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updates guidance to factor in the slow start to the year.

The company says it currently expects EPS in Q1 to be $1.36 to $1.39 vs. $1.48 consensus.

Comparable store sales are expected to increase at a low-single digit percentage rate.

For the remaining three quarters of the year, Foot Locker believes that it will achieve a double-digit earnings per share percentage increase and a mid-single digit comparable store sales percentage increase.

"We believe the delay in the issuance of the vast majority of income tax refund checks until after the NBA All-Star Game signifcantly affected our February comparable store sales, which were down low-double digits," notes CEO Richard Johnson.

Source: Press Release