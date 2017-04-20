AMC Entertainment updates guidance

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) says it expects Q1 adjusted EBITDA to exceed the current consensus estimate compiled by Factset.

Earnings and earnings per share are expected to be impacted by expenses related to AMC’s three recent acquisitions during the quarter. Higher depreciation and amortization costs ($125M-$130M), higher interest expenses ($62M-$65M) and merger and acquisition fees ($40M-$43M) will all impact the theater operator's bottom line.

"We believe that with the complexity and close timing of the three transformative acquisitions we have successfully completed in the last five months, the additional disclosure we are providing today, beyond the pro forma financial information we have already published, will be helpful for investors,” says CEO Adam Aron.

Source: Press Release