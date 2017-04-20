Futures head higher with crude

U.S. stock index futures are all up about 0.3% , following oil higher, after a bruising session for the commodity, which saw it tumble over 4% .

Another slew of earnings reports is also on the horizon, with Verizon, Visa and Philip Morris due to report today.

Oil is up 1% at $50.92/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1280/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.22%.

