AbbVie's PARP inhibitor veliparib flunks two late-stage studies in lung and breast cancer

Two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) PARP inhibitor veliparib, in combination with chemo, failed to hit their primary endpoints.

One study assessed the combination of veliparib and carboplatin and paclitaxel compared to placebo plus the two chemo agents in treatment-naive patients with advanced/metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer. The 970 subjects were stratified by smoking history. The primary endpoint was overall survival in the group who has smoked withing the past 12 months and had more than 100 smoking events in their lifetime.

The other study evaluated the effect of adding veliparib to carboplatin and standard neoadjuvant chemo (paclitaxel) in patients with early-stage triple-negative breast cancer. The 312 subjects were randomized into three arms: veliparib combined with carboplatin and paclitaxel, placebo plus carboplatin and paclitaxel or placebo plus paclitaxel. All patients then received doxorubicin plus cyclophosphamide. The primary endpoint was complete pathologic response.

Two additional Phase 3 studies, one in BRCA-associated breast cancer and the other in epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer, are ongoing.