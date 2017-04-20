High cat losses ding Travelers quarter

Q1 core income of $614M or $2.16 per share vs. $698M and $2.33 a year ago. What used to be called "operating income" is now called "core income." This year's result was impacted by $318M in pretax catastrophe losses.

The combined ratio of 96% deteriorated from 92.3% a year ago; underlying combined ratio of 91.7% vs. 90% a year ago.

Net investment income up 9% Y/Y.

Net written premiums up 5%; in personal insurance up 12% - which include the impact of auto rate increases.

Adjusted book value per share of $81.56 up 1% during quarter. 2.4M shares bought back during quarter for $286M.

Dividend is boosted to $0.72 per quarter, and anther $5B of repurchases is authorized.

Previously: The Travelers Companies misses by $0.19, beats on net written premiums (April 20)