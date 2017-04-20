Stifel Nicolaus positive on Starbucks

Stifel Nicolaus upgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to a Buy rating from Hold on a positive view for the chain's comparable sales track.

The firm sees U.S. comparable sales growth of at least 5% to 6% for the next four quarters beginning in FQ3 after coffee giant turns in around a 3% gain for the current quarter. Global comparable sales are seen rising at a mid-single-digit pace this fiscal year.

Looking further down the road, Stifel thinks Starbucks can expand its ready-to-drink and packaged coffee/tea businesses.

Source: Bloomberg