Lack of demand forces uniQure to bail on gene therapy Glybera, marketing authorization in Europe to expire October 25

Citing a lack of demand, uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) announces that it will not pursue a renewal of its European marketing authorization for Glybera (alipogene tiparvovec), set to expire on October 25. The European Commission OK'd the gene therapy for an initial five-year period in October 2012 for the treatment of an ultra-rare condition called lipoprotein lipase deficiency.

Glybera achieved notoriety as the most expensive drug in world at more than $1M per regimen. The enzyme deficiency it was approved to treat only affects ~200 Europeans.

