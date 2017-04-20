More on Dover's Q1

Adjusted EPS of $0.70, marking a 25% increase from $0.56 in the prior year period.

"I am very pleased with our first quarter business activity and results," CEO Robert Livingston declared. "The revenue growth of 12% was broad-based and bookings grew 21%, resulting in a strong book-to-bill of 1.12. Of particular note, organic revenue and bookings grew 4% and 12%, respectively."

The company now expects full year diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.05-$4.20 (vs. prior guidance of $3.40-$3.60) and increased its full year revenue growth forecast; now expected to be 11% to 13%.

Q1 results