Big quarter for Blackstone; distribution upped, shares ahead 2.8%

Q1 economic net income of $986M or $0.82 per share vs. $370M and $0.31 earned one year ago. Distributable earnings of $1.23B or $1.02 per share vs. $394M and $0.33 a year ago. Q1 distribution to be $0.87 per share.

Management and advisory fees of $649.6M up 6% Y/Y. Performance fees of $1B up 239%.

Fee-earning AUM of $280.2B up 15% Y/Y.

Private Equity ENI of $360.7M up 291% Y/Y, with performance fees of nearly $400M up 282%. Record realizations of $6.2B during quarter. Portfolio carrying value up 6.9%.

