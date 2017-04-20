Rio Tinto Q1 iron ore shipments slowed by weather but maintains guidance

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says Q1 shipments of iron ore from the Pilbara were flat Y/Y at 76.7M metric tons but down 13% Q/Q, citing cyclone activity and heavy rainfall that affected sections of its rail network and slowed ship loading.

Despite the disruptions, Rio maintains FY 2017 iron ore production guidance of 330M-340M metric tons.

But Rio's Q1 mined copper production fell 37% Y/Y and Q/Q to 84.2K tons due to the 44-day strike at the Escondida mine in Chile and lower production at the Grasberg operation in Indonesia.

As a result, Rio cuts full-year guidance for mined copper production to 500K-550K tons from an earlier forecast of 525K-665K, although it still expects refined copper production of 185K-225K tons.

Among other minerals, Rio maintains its full-year target of producing 3.5M-3.7M tons of aluminum following a 2% rise in Q1 output.