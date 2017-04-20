D.R. Horton up 0.9% after earnings beat, raised guidance

FQ2 net income of $229.2M or $0.60 per share vs. $195.1M and $0.52 one year ago.

Homes closed up 15% to 10,685 homes; up 18% in value to $3.2B.

Net sales orders up 14% to 13,991 homes; up 17% in value to $4.2B.

Backlog up 7% to 14,618 homes; up 9% in value to $4.4B.

Full-year fiscal 17 guidance is boosted: Revenues seen at $13.6B-$14B from $13.4B-$13.8B; homes closed to 44.5K-46K from 43.5K-45.5K. Guidance for pretax profit margin remains at 11.2-11.5%; home sales gross margin stays at around 20%, and cash flow from operations still at $300M-$500M.

Conference call at 10 ET

