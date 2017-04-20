AbbVie's pan-genotypic HCV regimen achieves 99% cure rate in late-stage study

Results from the Phase 3 EXPEDITION-1 study showed AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) pan-genotypic ribavirin-free HCV regimen of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P) achieved a 99% (n=145/146) cure rate following 12 weeks of treatment. The data are being presented today at The International Liver Congress in Amsterdam.

The single-arm, open-label trial involved patients with chronic HCV infection with genotypes 1,2,4,5 or 6 and compensated cirrhosis. No new safety signals were observed.

The company's marketing applications seeking approval of G/P are currently under review in jurisdictions around the world.