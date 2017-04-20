Virtu Financial and KCG Holdings come to terms; KCG +10% premarket, VIRT +5%

The all-cash deal for Virtu (NASDAQ:VIRT) to purchase KCG Holdings (NYSE:KCG) is for $20 per share or about $1.4B.

Virtu expects to realize about $208M of pretax expense savings within two years of closing, along with $440M of capital synergies. None of this includes what's hoped to be revenue enhancements.

Funding for the cash deal and debt refinancing will come from new borrowings of $1.65B and the sale of $750M of common stock. The annual dividend of $0.96 per share is expected to be maintained.

The sale is expected to close in Q3.