Cowen warns on alcohol sales going up in smoke

Cowen warns that an increase in the use of cannabis in the U.S. could cut into alcohol sales. The firm notes that alcohol incidence fell over the last seven years among 18 to 25 year olds, while marijuana usage increased.

Surveys by Cowen suggest that cannabis consumers will continue the trend of using less alcohol which will push alcohol consumption per capita lower as new generations come of age.

The shakeout by Cowen from the beer-to-pot development is Outperform ratings on Kush Bottles (OTCQB:KSHB), Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) and Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF). Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform, while Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is held at Outperform due to a well-balanced portfolio and Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is left out of the equation due to its high mix of global sales.

Source: Bloomberg