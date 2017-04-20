Philip Morris down on earnings miss

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) reports revenue rose 1.7% if the impact of the currency swings is backed out in Q1.

European Union revenue fell 7.9% to $1.71B.

Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa revenue declined 2.1% to $1.47B.

Asia revenue slipped 6% to $1.85B.

Latin America & Canada revenue decreased 3.5% to $605M.

Cigarette shipment volume dropped 11.5% to 173.55B units.

The brands with the highest cigarette shipment volume growth for the quarter were Chesterfield +13.4% and Philip Morris +15.2%.

Gross margin rate squeezed 20 bps to 23.5%.

The company expects cigarette and heated tobacco unit volume decline of 3% to 4% for FY2017.