Philip Morris down on earnings miss

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) reports revenue rose 1.7% if the impact of the currency swings is backed out in Q1.
European Union revenue fell 7.9% to $1.71B.
Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa revenue declined 2.1% to $1.47B.
Asia revenue slipped 6% to $1.85B.
Latin America & Canada revenue decreased 3.5% to $605M.
Cigarette shipment volume dropped 11.5% to 173.55B units.
The brands with the highest cigarette shipment volume growth for the quarter were Chesterfield +13.4% and Philip Morris +15.2%.
Gross margin rate squeezed 20 bps to 23.5%.
The company expects cigarette and heated tobacco unit volume decline of 3% to 4% for FY2017.
PM -2.12% premarket.