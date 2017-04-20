AP: Dow Chemical asks Trump administration to nix pesticide risk study

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of government scientists that a group of widely used pesticides are harmful to ~1,800 critically threatened or endangered species, AP reports.

The scientists have compiled studies over four years showing three pesticides under review - chlorpyrifos, diazinon and malathion - pose a risk to nearly every endangered species they studied, and regulators at federal agencies which share enforcement of the Endangered Species Act are close to issuing findings expected to result in new limits on how and where the pesticides can be used.

Dow's request comes after EPA boss Scott Pruitt announced last month the reversal of an Obama administration effort to bar the use of the company's chlorpyrifos pesticide on food.