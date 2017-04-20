ContraVir's TXL shows treatment effect in HBV in mid-stage study; shares ahead 21% premarket

Micro cap ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) is up 21% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2a clinical trial assessing tenofovir exalidex (TXL) in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The data are being presented today at The International Liver Congress in Amsterdam.

Preliminary results showed treatment with TXL for 21 days resulted in a mean HBV viral load of 3,630 copies/mL compared to a mean viral load of 3,750 copies/mL for Gilead Sciences' Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate). The reduction in viral load persisted for up to one month after stopping therapy. Levels below ~11,000 copies/mL generally do not require treatment.

There were no serious adverse events (SAEs) observed and no discontinuations due to AEs.

TXL is a prodrug of the antiviral compound tenofovir. The company says its novel structure decreases the circulating levels of tenofovir which reduces the potential for renal toxicity. It adds that TXL can be a key component of a curative combination therapy for HBV.