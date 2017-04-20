Ally Financial on sale ahead of earnings - BTIG

A roughly 17% tumble in Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) over the last two months makes for a buying opportunity ahead of Q1 earnings due April 27, says BTIG's Mark Palmer.

Palmer blames investor concern about consumer credit and falling used-car prices for the recent selloff. He does cut his estimate for Q1 EPS to $0.50 from $0.55 based on expectation for higher loan-loss provisions (inline with management guidance from a month ago).

These headwind worries are overblown though, he says, and now Ally trades at just 0.74x tangible book value, allowing the company to continue to accretively buy back stock.