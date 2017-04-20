Ally Financial on sale ahead of earnings - BTIG

A roughly 17% tumble in Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) over the last two months makes for a buying opportunity ahead of Q1 earnings due April 27, says BTIG's Mark Palmer.
Palmer blames investor concern about consumer credit and falling used-car prices for the recent selloff. He does cut his estimate for Q1 EPS to $0.50 from $0.55 based on expectation for higher loan-loss provisions (inline with management guidance from a month ago).
These headwind worries are overblown though, he says, and now Ally trades at just 0.74x tangible book value, allowing the company to continue to accretively buy back stock.
His $30 price target suggests about 50% upside for the stock.