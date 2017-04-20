Select Comfort soars after comparable sales shine

Select Comfort (NASDAQ:SCSS) races higher after Q1 revenue tops estimates.

Comparable sales were up 3% to sail past the -1.9% mark expected by analysts. The extra sales leverage helped the company lift its operating income 350 bps to 9.1% of sales.

"Consumers are responding enthusiastically to our brand and differentiated products," says CEO Shelly Ibach.

Analysts are still cautious on the retailer, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch saying now is not the time for an investor to jump in and Keybanc warning on mattress trends (per NotableCalls)

