RedHill's Yeliva shows treatment effect in early-stage cancer study; shares ahead 2% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) perks up 2% premarket, albeit on only 5,900 shares, in response to its announcement of positive data from a Phase 1 study in 21 patients with advanced solid tumors who were treated with YELIVA (ABC294640). The results were just published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.

The open-label, dose-escalation trial, conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina, showed YELIVA was well-tolerated with one partial responder (cholangiocarcinoma) and six patients with stable disease.

Orally available YELIVA inhibits an enzyme called sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2). Blocking the activity of SK2 interferes with the synthesis of a lipid called sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) which promotes cancer growth and inflammation.