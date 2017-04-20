Heard during the Select Comfort earnings call

The news is good for the mattress sector after Select Comfort (NASDAQ:SCSS) CEO Shelly Ibach painted a rosy picture during the firm's conference call on demand from consumers and their willingness to pay up for mattress innovation.

"We experienced strong consumer demand for our life-changing innovations. Our average revenue per mattress unit was up 2% in the quarter as we continue to grow our FlexFit Bed adjustable base business with strong mix," she noted.

"We have increased our full year 2017 earnings guidance to a range of $1.25 to $1.50 per share. We are confident in our ability to deliver on our plans and continue to make the necessary progress towards our 2019 EPS target of $2.75," said Ibach.

Select Comfort earnings call transcript