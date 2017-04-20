Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

IMNP +76% on entering into a letter of intent with Pint Pharma regarding license and commercialization of Ceplene in Latin America.
IDXG +17% on converting all of the remaining long-term secured outstanding debt into common stock.
CTRV +16% on announcing new data demonstrating clinical antiviral activity, as well as safety and pharmacokinetic data of tenofovir exalidex.
SCSS +13% on Q1 earnings beat.
SAEX +13% on announcing $20M of new project awards.
NXTD +10%.
SRNE +8%.
VIRT +7%.
ALDX +7% on granting Aldeyra's novel compound ADX-102 orphan drug designation for the treatment of congenital ichthyosis.
CSX +6% on announcing full year guidance.