Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

IMNP +76% on entering into a letter of intent with Pint Pharma regarding license and commercialization of Ceplene in Latin America.

IDXG +17% on converting all of the remaining long-term secured outstanding debt into common stock.

CTRV +16% on announcing new data demonstrating clinical antiviral activity, as well as safety and pharmacokinetic data of tenofovir exalidex.

SCSS +13% on Q1 earnings beat.

SAEX +13% on announcing $20M of new project awards.

NXTD +10% .

SRNE +8% .

VIRT +7% .

ALDX +7% on granting Aldeyra's novel compound ADX-102 orphan drug designation for the treatment of congenital ichthyosis.