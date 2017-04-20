AmEx +2.3% after earnings; analysts weigh in

via Bloomberg

A middle-of-the-roader on the stock, Morgan Stanley's Betsy Graseck acknowledges improving revenue growth, but says American Express (NYSE:AXP) will likely need to continue paying for that growth with another boost in promotional offerings next year. She lifts her price target to $85 from $83.

Nomura's Bill Carcache reiterates his Reduce rating and $63 price target. The stock should do well today, but he figures at least some of the beat was driven by non-recurring items like record Q4 investment spending, and unsustainable cuts in marketing and promotion.

Another bear on the name, RBC's Jason Arnold says not to forget the boost to Q1 provided by a lower tax rate. Heated competition means marketing/rewards expense pressure isn't going anywhere. He lifts his PT to $63 from $60.

A bull on AmEx, Bernstein's Kevin St. Pierre says robust adjusted revenue growth bolsters his case, with 12%-plus EPS growth doable beyond this year. He lifts his PT to a Street-high $95.

Shares +2.3% premarket to $77.29.

Previously: AmEx rises 2.2% after earnings beat (April 19)