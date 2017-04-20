Verizon -2.2% as core wireless customers drop for first time

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is off 2.2% premarket after a first: losing core subscribers in a quarter for the first time ever, in Q1 earnings results that missed analyst expectations as revenue flagged.

Revenues fell 7.3% on a headline basis; excluding divestitures and acquisitions, it fell 4.5%. EBITDA was $11.2B, missing an expected $11.26B.

Retail postpaid connections were down a net 307,000, including 289,000 losses in phones; that decline was mitigated mid-quarter by the introduction of its unlimited plans, Verizon notes. Before those plans were rolled out, retail postpaid phone net losses were 389,000.

Retail postpaid churn was 1.15%, and retail postpaid connections grew 1.2% to 108.5M. It added 49,000 net smartphones to the base. Retail prepaid connections were up 0.5% to 5.4M.

Wireline revenues were off 0.6% to $7.9B; FiOS revenues were up 4.7% to $2.9B, chiefly driven by business markets.

For 2017, it expects organic revenues consistent with 2016, with improvement in wireless service revenue and equipment revenue trends. Capex expected at $16.8B-$17.5B, with an effective tax rate of 34-36%.

