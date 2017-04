Mast Therapeutics (MSTX -1.4% ) announces that it may have postpone tomorrow's special meeting of stockholders to vote on its planned merger with Savara if it fails to obtain a quorum of more than 50% of its outstanding shares. Currently, ~44% of shares have been voted, more than 90% in favor of the transaction.

CEO Brian Culley is urging the firm's 30K stockholders, many with small positions, to step forward and vote.

