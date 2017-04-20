Grocery M&A redux: Kroger should buy Whole Foods

Here we go again with the M&A talk in the grocery sector. Today's thesis from Credit Suisse suggests that a Kroger (KR +0.2% ) takeover of Whole Foods Market (WFM +0.5% ) is very logical due to the "massive" cost synergies that could be derived from the combination.

CS estimates that the cost savings could be as high as $400M to $600M and add $0.40 to Kroger's EPS before any re-investments. The addition of Whole Foods could pump up Kroger's natural and organic sales by 80%.

A deal is seen going off at $40 to $45 per WFM share.

The firm rates Whole Foods at Outperform with a $40 price target due to the M&A premium. The 52-week high on Whole Foods is $35.58.