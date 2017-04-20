Stocks open higher; Dow hopes to break losing streak

Stocks score modest gains at the open, but with the Dow again lagging the other major indexes following back-to-back triple digit losses; Dow +0.2% , S&P +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

Major European markets are mostly flat, but France's CAC +1% ahead of the upcoming presidential election, while the U.K.'s FTSE and Germany's DAX are little changed; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite settled near their flatlines.

Earnings are the main focus in the U.S., with Dow components Verizon and Travelers both -2% after disappointing earnings reports, while American Express +3.8% after reporting better than expected earnings and revenues.

U.S. crude oil, hoping for a rebound after yesterday's 3.4% tumble, has given up early gains and is now +0.2% at $50.53.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield up by 3 bps at 2.24%.

Still ahead: leading indicators, EIA natural gas inventory