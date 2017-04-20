USAID awards Tetra Tech $57M to promote clean energy services in Pakistan

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was awarded $57M, single-award contract by U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to promote the delivery of clean energy services in Pakistan in order to stimulate economic and social development.

Under the Clean Energy for Pakistan’s Economy (CEPE) project, Tetra Tech will assist project developers and investors to leverage energy sector investment and access financing for clean energy projects that will help generate 2,000 to 3,000 megawatts of electricity capacity over the next four years.

“Tetra Tech has delivered innovative energy sector performance improvement solutions to governments and electric utilities for decades,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech’s Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to assisting USAID and the Government of Pakistan in this important program.”

Press Release