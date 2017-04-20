Rate pressure hits United Rentals and peers

United Rentals (URI -5.7% ) trades lower after management's comments on rental rates rattles investors.

"While our rental rates remained under some pressure, they continue to support our reaffirmed standalone 2017 guidance for total revenue, adjusted EBITDA and capital spending, and our increased guidance for free cash flow," noted CEO Michael Kneeland.

The earnings beat by United Rentals is taking a back seat to the rate anxiety.

Other leasing names showing losses include Herc Holdings (HRI -4.3% ), H&H Equipment Services (HEES -2.5% ), General Finance (GFN -1.5% ) and Hertz Global (HTZ -0.7% ).

